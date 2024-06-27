Optimizing efficiency with AgencyBloc’s AMS+ to drive results

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgencyBloc , the #1 recommended provider of insurance growth enablement solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, is proud to announce that Agent Equity Group (Agent Equity) , a Michigan-based insurance field marketing organization (FMO), has achieved unprecedented growth and savings since using AMS+ .

Every organization is faced with the challenge of growth, and one of the factors that impacts growth is operational efficiency. Agent Equity faced similar challenges and needed a solution that was purpose-built for the industry and would position them to scale appropriately. Since the company’s migration from Salesforce to AgencyBloc’s AMS+ platform six years ago, Agent Equity has achieved over $50K in efficiency gains annually and a consistent 40 percent growth trajectory year-over-year.

“The results we achieved with AMS+ far exceeded our expectations,” said Brian Platte, president and founder at Agent Equity . “Having everything natively built in the platform and the robustness of functionality has enabled us to implement programs that we couldn’t do with other systems and positioned us to scale the company nationally.”

AgencyBloc’s AMS+, part of the Plus Suite, is an all-encompassing, industry-specific sales and servicing agency management system designed to help general agencies, independent agents, and insurance and field marketing organizations (IMO/FMO) increase sales, improve client retention, and stay compliant.

“We are very excited about the new features being introduced in the platform,” said Platte. “AgencyBloc continues to push the boundaries of innovation and their customer service has been impeccable.”

“The accomplishments of Agent Equity truly highlight the core purpose behind developing AMS+,” said Cory Schmidt, CTO and co-founder at AgencyBloc . “Our clients’ success fuels our commitment to continuously enhance and expand our platform’s capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the market. We couldn’t be more thrilled with Agent Equity’s results.”

About Agent Equity

Agent Equity Group is a nationwide insurance field marketing organization (FMO) dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients. With nearly 650 agents across the country, Agent Equity Group specializes in offering comprehensive insurance products, including medical, dental, and vision plans. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust platform, the agency focuses on streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency, and maximizing resources. Committed to growth and excellence, Agent Equity Group continues to expand its reach and impact in the health and group benefits industry. To learn more about Agent Equity Group, visit https://agentequitygroup.com .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior, and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, uplines, and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc, visit https://www.agencybloc.com .