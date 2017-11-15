Breaking News
Home / Top News / Agent Information Software (AIFS) Releases Third Quarter 2017 Earnings

Agent Information Software (AIFS) Releases Third Quarter 2017 Earnings

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc., Agent Information Software (AIFS) (OTC:AIFS) today released the third-quarter 2017 earnings for the quarter ending September 30 for Auto-Graphics, Inc., an Industry leading library management software provider and the first to provide Web-based library resource management solutions to library consortia.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2017, AIFS reported a net income of $44,400, and a year to date net income of $163,348, representing a year to date 2017 net revenue of $3,684,479, all of which are in-line with forecasts. The company’s versatile Agent Library Management Platform continues to provide solutions that empower libraries across the United States, as evidenced by Auto-Graphics having delivered the Industry’s first Web-based resource sharing solution in 1994, and hosting another satisfying SHAREit® user group conference again in 2017, proving “Auto-Graphics does resource sharing right”.  The company is looking forward to celebrating 25 years of providing Cloud-based resource sharing across North America in 2019.

Auto-Graphics further reported EPS of $0.04 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,269,610 and a diluted EPS of $0.03 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,764,527. Total stockholder equity increased to $2,355,082 from third quarter of 2016 stockholder equity of $2,136,529, an increase of $218,553, or a 10% increase.  The full second quarter financial report can be found here.

About Auto-Graphics, Inc.

Auto-Graphics is the only publicly-traded library software vendor to provide software solutions along with full financial transparency.  The company’s nearly seven (7) decades of providing solutions to the markets it serves reflects how well Auto-Graphics has listened to their customer base and stayed abreast of new technologies, continuously reinventing their products and services to help libraries of all sizes become more efficient and patron-centric.  The Auto-Graphics browser-based Library Management Platform for patrons and staff – currently used by more than 11,000 libraries in North America – is comprised of SHAREit®, a Web-based resource sharing solution providing patron-initiated sharing, circulation-based interlibrary loan (ILL) using NCIP and consortial borrowing solutions; VERSO®, an integrated public library system (ILS); SEARCHit®, a federated search and discovery module; SLIMS™, a small library information management system, and MONTAGEdc®, a digital asset management (DAM) solution.  All products are fully Web and cloud-based products which are compliant with ISO and NISO standards, and are available via a Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription. For more information, please visit www.auto-graphics.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.  Auto-Graphics trades under the stock symbol AIFS.

© Auto-Graphics, Inc. All rights reserved. VERSO®, SHAREit®, SEARCHit®, MONTAGEdc®, & SLIMS™

are trademarks of Auto-Graphics, Inc and part of their AGent® Library Platform.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media contact: Elizabeth Kelley
Auto‐Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569‐1544
[email protected]

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.