Agent Information Software (AIFS) Releases Third Quarter 2017 Earnings

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc., Agent Information Software (AIFS) (OTC:AIFS) today released the third-quarter 2017 earnings for the quarter ending September 30 for Auto-Graphics, Inc., an Industry leading library management software provider and the first to provide Web-based library resource management solutions to library consortia.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2017, AIFS reported a net income of $44,400, and a year to date net income of $163,348, representing a year to date 2017 net revenue of $3,684,479, all of which are in-line with forecasts. The company’s versatile Agent Library Management Platform continues to provide solutions that empower libraries across the United States, as evidenced by Auto-Graphics having delivered the Industry’s first Web-based resource sharing solution in 1994, and hosting another satisfying SHAREit® user group conference again in 2017, proving “Auto-Graphics does resource sharing right”. The company is looking forward to celebrating 25 years of providing Cloud-based resource sharing across North America in 2019.

Auto-Graphics further reported EPS of $0.04 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,269,610 and a diluted EPS of $0.03 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,764,527. Total stockholder equity increased to $2,355,082 from third quarter of 2016 stockholder equity of $2,136,529, an increase of $218,553, or a 10% increase. The full second quarter financial report can be found here.

About Auto-Graphics, Inc.

Auto-Graphics is the only publicly-traded library software vendor to provide software solutions along with full financial transparency. The company’s nearly seven (7) decades of providing solutions to the markets it serves reflects how well Auto-Graphics has listened to their customer base and stayed abreast of new technologies, continuously reinventing their products and services to help libraries of all sizes become more efficient and patron-centric. The Auto-Graphics browser-based Library Management Platform for patrons and staff – currently used by more than 11,000 libraries in North America – is comprised of SHAREit®, a Web-based resource sharing solution providing patron-initiated sharing, circulation-based interlibrary loan (ILL) using NCIP and consortial borrowing solutions; VERSO®, an integrated public library system (ILS); SEARCHit®, a federated search and discovery module; SLIMS™, a small library information management system, and MONTAGEdc®, a digital asset management (DAM) solution. All products are fully Web and cloud-based products which are compliant with ISO and NISO standards, and are available via a Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription. For more information, please visit www.auto-graphics.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter. Auto-Graphics trades under the stock symbol AIFS.

