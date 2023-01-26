LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immunological agents targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 5 th Annual Oncology Day – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 9:35 AM ET

– Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 9:35 AM ET SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held virtually on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

A live webcast of the presentations from Guggenheim and SVB Securities conferences can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be posted following the event.

