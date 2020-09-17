Agenus to Participate in Webcast Hosted by William Blair on ESMO2020 Results and Novel Pipeline

Breaking News
LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. David O’Malley, expert in gynecologic oncology, and members of Agenus’ management team will participate in a webcast hosted by Dr. Matt Phipps of William Blair on Monday September 21, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Dr. David O’Malley will review data of balstilimab as a monotherapy and in combination with zalifrelimab presented at ESMO from the largest clinical trials of IO therapies in refractory cervical cancer, and he will discuss the potential of this proprietary combination.  

Members of the Agenus management team will be available to discuss the next steps for balstilimab as monotherapy and in combination with zalifrelimab as well as the progress of other wholly-owned pipeline assets, such as Fc enhanced AGEN1181 and TIGIT monospecific and bispecific molecules.

Investors, media and the general public can access a replay of the conference on Agenus’ website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential and anticipated next steps for Agenus’ balstilimab and zalifrelimab, as well as the rest of its other pipeline assets. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Agenus Inc. 
Jennifer Buell, PhD
781-674-4420 
[email protected]

