Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2021 Financial Report

Conference Call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

Conference Call
Dial-in numbers: (800) 446-1671 (US) or (847) 413-3362 (International); Confirmation Number: 50150591.

Webcast
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dbt4fxyo.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Investor Relations
Jan Medina, CFA
Agenus
781-674-4490
[email protected]

Agenus Media Relations
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
[email protected]

