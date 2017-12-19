AGF Management Limited Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 19, 2017, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) declared a dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on January 16, 2018 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2018.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. As an independent firm, AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With approximately $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

