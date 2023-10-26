Official Temporary Power Partner in multi-year deal with the newest F1® race

Partnership begins with inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in 2023

Aggreko continues to have an ever-growing presence in North America

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aggreko is set to provide reliable energy solutions for the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in 2023, becoming the Official Temporary Power Partner in a multi-year deal with the sport’s newest street circuit.

Set in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, eyes all over the world will be tuning in to watch the pinnacle of motorsports. The complexity of the nighttime street race will create a challenge in ensuring the event is suitably powered.

Aggreko, a leading global provider of innovative temporary energy solutions, will make sure the floodlit race has what it and its fans need to make the spectacle one to remember–power.

Aggreko will provide power and climate control at a wide variety of locations, including temporary hospitality structures, team hospitality spaces, and offices. Aggreko will also power both the domestic and international broadcast as well as critical track lighting at 16 locations throughout the circuit.

The partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix cements Aggreko’s commitment to supplying energy solutions to unique and complex projects.

Aggreko has over 30 years of experience in the events sector, working at large scale events across every corner of the globe. Aggreko’s specialty has delivered world-class experiences in North America including US PGA events, Cirque du Soleil and many more with a team of experts being key to making each of these events a success.

Jono Rose, General Manager of Aggreko Event Services: “Aggreko has been successfully supplying its temporary energy solutions to leading sporting events across the globe with our presence in North America growing in recent years. Having the opportunity to partner with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, one of this season’s most anticipated races, makes us proud to be playing our part in making the event a triumph.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.: “Building a street circuit can be challenging as the design typically has to rely on and adapt to the existing infrastructure to make it all work. Aggreko’s temporary energy solutions allows us the flexibility to stage the race anywhere across the Las Vegas streets without any complications.”

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face. Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivalled international experience, and local knowledge. We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and in collaboration with Clark County. The inaugural race weekend is set for November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

