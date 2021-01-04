Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at www.agiletherapeutics.com, under the Events & Presentations tab. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]