Agile Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that Chairman and CEO Al Altomari will be virtually presenting at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page or by clicking here. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher.

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]