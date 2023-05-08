Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Event Agile Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website, Twitter account (@agilether), and LinkedIn account.

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com