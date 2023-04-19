IRVING, Texas, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced the recent appointment of Eric Purdum to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Purdum will lead AgileThought’s global sales teams and demand generation activities accelerating growth to market leading levels.

“We are very excited to have Eric as our Chief Revenue Officer leading our sales and demand generation efforts. Eric is focused on aligning our customers’ needs with AgileThought’s extensive array of custom offerings,” said AgileThought’s Chief Executive Officer Manuel Senderos. “His leadership experience and customer-centric vision will bring our innovative approach to digital transformation to each customer experience, ensuring AgileThought continually challenges the status quo and delivers the highest quality solutions.”

Purdum has more than 25 years of industry experience including multiple global businesses and digital transformation programs. He has led business units in IP Management and Services, ITO, BPO and BPS solutions. Eric has a Bachelor’s degree from Alliance University in Operational Management and Leadership, and his expertise is designed to bring additional growth to AgileThought’s customer acquisition capability.

Eric Purdum’s most recent position was VP/Global Head of Banking Solutions with Luxoft, a DXC Technology company, specializing in analytics and software engineering, where he helped to transform a global team from an offering, product management, marketing, engineering and delivery organization into a unified banking team delivering transformation programs at scale.

As Chief Revenue Office, Purdum will report directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and will have all market unit leaders reporting directly to him. This change in the leadership structure follows the separation of Kevin Johnston, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company. “Kevin has led AgileThought through a transformative period in our journey developing a strong operational foundation for our future. I want to thank Kevin for his service to AgileThought and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors” said Manuel Senderos, Chief Executive Officer for AgileThought.

Purdum’s strategic focus on growth will lead AgileThought’s teams to drive new opportunities and accelerated growth. “I am thrilled to take on this new position with AgileThought,” said Eric. “I have a passion for connecting customers to transformative technology that can significantly enhance their business results, and my 25+ years’ experience in this space has primed me for this next adventure. I look forward to the many transformative solutions we can build for our customers.”

About AgileThought, Inc.

At AgileThought (Nasdaq: AGIL), we reimagine the future and make it possible through our ability to take complex problems into simple solutions. We help companies around the world discover, design, and deliver living digital solutions that set a new standard for their market. Our ability to scale yet stay nimble is why Fortune 1000 customers continue to trust us with their biggest challenges. Find out how at agilethought.com

AgileThought. Connections for Life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AgileThought’s actual results may differ from the expectations, estimates, projections and other information included in these forward-looking statements, and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AgileThought’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to grow or maintain sales to leading levels or at all; our ability to offer transformative solutions that are the highest quality available to the market; the financial and business performance of the Company; our ability to refinance, repay and/or continue to service our indebtedness; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; our ability to obtain funding to service and repay our indebtedness and for our future operations; our business, expansion plans and opportunities; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; our ability to develop, maintain and expand client relationships, including relationships with our largest clients; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, regulatory and legal conditions; competition and our ability to grow and manage growth profitably; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled information technology professionals; our ability to maintain favorable pricing, utilization rates and productivity levels for our information technology professionals and their services; our ability to innovate successfully and maintain our relationships with key vendors; our ability to successfully identify and integrate any future acquisitions; our ability to provide our services without security breaches and comply with changing regulatory, legislative and industry standard developments regarding privacy and data security matters; our ability to operate effectively in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America and in the United States in the different business, market, financial, political, legal and regulatory conditions in the different markets; developments and projections relating to our competitors and industry; the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the actions we may take in response thereto; expectations regarding the time during which we will be an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the outcome of any known and unknown litigation or legal proceedings and regulatory proceedings involving us; our ability to maintain the listing of our securities; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in our filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect AgileThought’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. AgileThought anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while AgileThought may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AgileThought specifically disclaims any responsibility to do so.

Media Contact:

Media@agilethought.com

AgileThought Contact:

Mariana Franco, Investor Relations

investorrelations@agilethought.com