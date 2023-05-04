IRVING, Texas, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, announced today the launch of a new guild, Applied AI. Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way businesses run, and AgileThought is proud to offer cutting-edge services to help clients stay at the vanguard. The new Applied AI Guild builds on the company’s existing expertise in artificial intelligence and is designed to help clients understand the full range of applications of this technology in various industries and unlock its full potential.

“We have been working with artificial intelligence for years, and we are excited to launch this new Guild and help our clients make the most of the latest AI technologies,” said Manuel Senderos, CEO at AgileThought. “Our focus on Applied AI means we are dedicated to showing our clients the practical uses of AI to solve real business problems and maximize their return on investments. We are confident our clients will appreciate the benefits these new service offerings will bring to their operations.”

According to Forbes the AI market will experience a substantial growth from$86.9 billion revenue in 2022 to $407 billion by 2027 and will continue to grow at nearly 40% annually until the end of the decade. AgileThought’s Guilds are designed to mirror the technology landscape and as the market evolves Guilds will continue to be launched, merged, suppressed, or split accordingly. For many years, AgileThought served its clients AI needs through the Data and AI Guild and with the AI Revolution the time came to split that Guild in two: Applied AI and Data and Analytics. The new Applied AI Guild will offer a wide range of services in its four practices: Generative AI, Causality AI, Bespoke Machine Learning, Cognitive Services and AI Ethics and Governance. AgileThought experts will work closely with clients to understand their specific needs and develop customized solutions that fit their business goals.

“We are committed to helping our clients stay at the forefront and with the raising interest in AI it has become more relevant to help them understand the full range of applications of artificial intelligence, embrace it and implement what works best for them with this powerful technology,” said Alejandro Manzocchi, CTO at AgileThought. “We believe that by focusing on Applied AI, we can guide our clients to adopt these technologies, achieve their goals and stay competitive in their respective industries.”

About AgileThought, Inc.

At AgileThought (Nasdaq: AGIL), we reimagine the future and make it possible through our ability to take complex problems into simple solutions. We help companies around the world discover, design, and deliver living digital solutions that set a new standard for their market. Our ability to scale yet stay nimble is why Fortune 1000 customers continue to trust us with their biggest challenges. Find out how at agilethought.com

AgileThought. Connections for Life.

Media Contact:

Media@agilethought.com

AgileThought Contact:

Mariana Franco, Investor Relations

investorrelations@agilethought.com