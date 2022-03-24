Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AgileThought to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

AgileThought to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Conference Call to be held March 31, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

IRVING, Texas, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought”) (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announces today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 31, 2022, after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on the same day, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AgileThought call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which is also available through the company’s investor relations website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 30, 2022. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 6829402. The telephonic replay will be available until April 14, 2022.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought’s solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

Investor relations Contact:

CORE IR
ir@agilethought.com
516 222 2560

Media Contact:
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.