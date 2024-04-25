NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On February 26, 2024, Agiliti announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by THL in a $2.5 billion cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, THL will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Agiliti’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Agiliti’s stockholders.

If you own shares of KnowBe4 and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.