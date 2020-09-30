Agility Key to Post-Pandemic Recovery, ISG Experts Say

Enterprise agility the focus of upcoming ISG Agile Enterprise Summit, October 6; Event features speakers from Riot Games, Lockheed Martin, DTCC, Pacific Life, AstraZeneca, Harvard Business School and more

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading business thinkers will explore the potential of the agile enterprise and digital operating models to drive success in a post-pandemic world when they gather for the virtual ISG Agile Enterprise Summit, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), October 6.

“COVID-19 has bulldozed existing business processes and required enterprises to form small, nimble teams to make important decisions quickly and effectively,” said Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the ISG Agile Enterprise Summit. “After pivoting to 100 percent digital operations for an extended period of time, organizations increasingly see agile thinking and practices as a way to reimagine their operations, improve their resiliency and reinvigorate their business in a post-pandemic world.”

Ahmed Sidky, head of business agility at video game producer Riot Games; Robin Yeman, senior fellow at Lockheed Martin, and Valden Paes, managing director and head of business transformation at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), will deliver keynote addresses.

In “The Mindset & Culture of Business Agility,” Sidky will explore how business agility is essential for enabling a customer-centric approach, increasing workforce engagement and growing shareholder value. Yeman, in “How to Set Up Your Agile Performance Measurement Baseline,” will address integrated performance measurement that allows all team members to understand and utilize Agile practices. And Paes will present “DTCC’s Agile Transformation – What I Wish Someone Had Told Me Three Years Ago,” on lessons the financial services company has learned as it has worked to embed a culture of continuous improvement.

A panel discussion, “Control & Autonomy – A Blend to Fuel Innovation,” will feature Mike Anderson, senior vice president and CIO, North America, Schneider Electric; Colleen Kirtland, assistant vice president, emerging technology, Pacific Life, and Michael McGreevy, enterprise Agile coach at Grow Financial FCU, who will discuss the necessary balance between autonomy and systems that monitor performance and progress toward goals.

Lilia Eller, Agile and ITIL transformation lead for Lippert Components will join Robert Herb, director, LiveWire Lab at Harley-Davidson; Josh Olson, head of experience solutions, VMware, and Justin Thomsen, unicorn coach, John Deere, in the panel discussion, “Enabling Agility With Technology.” A separate panel, “You Are Agile, But Are You Resilient?”, will feature Joseph Fuller, professor and head of the Managing the Future of Work Project at the Harvard Business School; Nizar Khoja, director, Agile at Royal Bank of Canada; Patricia Sheehan, director, Agile Centre of Enablement, AstraZeneca, and Alistair Phipps, product engineer and Agile coach, John Lewis & Partners.

Raminder Rathore, associate general manager of HCL Technologies, will present, “Agility, Availability & Assurance – A Reality Check,” on the work HCL has done with its customers to become a digital-first organization.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, the ISG Agile Enterprise Summit is a full-day virtual event that features keynote presentations, panel discussions and roundtable sessions, as well as the ISG Innovation Lab that offers demonstrations of next-generation technology solutions.

To cap the event, entrepreneurs will pitch their innovative solutions to a panel of judges during the ISG Startup Challenge. Contestants include ACES, which has developed headphones with an EEG microchip to help students improve focus, productivity and well-being; Omnidek, a digital workplace that empowers employees, vendors and customers to work together on an intranet portal, and Ario Technologies, Inc., an enterprise augmented reality productivity software company that increases safety and efficiency. Audience members will vote on the technology they are more likely to implement in their own organizations.

“The current global crisis is acting as a catalyst for vast, instantaneous change in the ways we work, how we communicate, how we learn and how we innovate,” Chowning said. “Now that many organizations have surprised themselves with their ability to react nimbly, this is the perfect time to turn our attention to preparing for post-COVID operations and ongoing transformation.”

The ISG Agile Enterprise Summit is sponsored by VMware and HCL. For more information, visit the event website.

