President and CEO Tim Judge urges industry peers to gain insights into key industry metrics through data research

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tim Judge, president and CEO of Agillitics, will share the various ways integrated data analytics can be leveraged to enhance the performance of supply chain operations at the Manhattan Momentum conference. Judge will be a panelist in the session “Mixing up the Perfect Unified Data Model Cocktail with RNDC” on Wed., May 24, from 8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. MST.

Founded in 2014, Agillitics is an industry-leading firm that helps supply chain industry companies receive more value from their existing data. The company has developed custom-designed solutions that provide insight to industry leaders in order to combine vital data that was once housed on various systems and platforms.

“Agillitics is immersed in data on a daily basis, so Manhattan Momentum provides a great opportunity to share best practices with industry peers and inspire discussion,” said Judge. “Manhattan Active Solutions generate terrabytes of data each year, which is a significant amount of information that companies can take advantage of to further drive the success of their business. This session is meant to inform supply chain companies of how they can utilize their data, various analytics, and techniques to gain insights into key metrics.”

This month, Manhattan was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for the 15th consecutive year.

The AgiSight Platform is Agillitics’ platform solution that streamlines and analyzes data. It is a platform that ensures quick time to value and measurable return on investment (ROI) as modules can be implemented in as little as 90 days. It is a non-invasive, cloud-based data ingestion that produces savings across functions and departments within supply chain companies.

“This is a topic that we devote our time to ensuring industry professionals fully understand and we leverage the data that will essentially propel their businesses forward,” continued Judge. “Having a sustainable data strategy is key, and applying up-to-date technology to store, transmit, and model data is a priority. This ultimately helps gain insight into supply chain optimization, inventory management, and resource utilization. These are all topics that will be discussed at the conference.”

Manhattan Momentum will be held May 22-25 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ. To learn more about Agillitics, the AgiSight Platform, and their presence at Manhattan Momentum this year, visit Agillitics.

