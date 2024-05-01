Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL). investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased agilon securities between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit claims that during the class period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) they exaggerated the Company’s insight into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) they did not reveal the increased medical expenses Agilon had faced prior to and during the class period, which resulted from higher healthcare use by MA patients; (3) they inaccurately claimed that their incurred-but-not-reported reserve was sufficient; (4) they provided false and misleading assertions regarding the effectiveness of their business model; (5) they issued excessively positive financial projections; and (6) they presented risk disclosures that were materially misleading as they depicted adverse facts that had already occurred as mere potential risks.

