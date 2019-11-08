Agios Announces Pricing of $256 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 8,250,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $31.00 per share, before underwriting discounts, which would result in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $256 million. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Agios. Agios has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,237,500 shares of common stock sold in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or November 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares are being offered by Agios pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, can be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: [email protected]; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as those, among others, relating to the anticipated closing date of the public offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “hope” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Agios and its business can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Agios’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Agios’ preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on November 6, 2019, and other filings that Agios may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor & Media Contact:

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Associate Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]