Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Agios Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) to Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Agios Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) to Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards outside of the company’s 2013 Stock Incentive Plan to its newly appointed chief executive officer, Brian Goff. The grants were approved by the board of directors effective as of August 8, 2022 as inducements material to Mr. Goff entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants consisted of (i) a nonstatutory option to purchase up to 561,083 shares of common stock, (ii) restricted stock units for 68,073 shares of common stock and (iii) performance stock units for 170,183 shares of common stock. The option has an exercise price of $29.38 per share, the closing price per share of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on August 8, 2022. The option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Goff’s start date and 2.0833% of the shares underlying the options vesting monthly thereafter, subject to his continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates. Each restricted stock unit will entitle Mr. Goff to receive one share of the company’s common stock for each restricted stock unit that vests. The restricted stock units will vest in equal annual installments on each anniversary of Mr. Goff’s start date, until the third anniversary of such date, subject to his continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates. Each performance stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the company’s common stock upon the achievement of specified performance milestones.

About Agios
Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for genetically defined diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company’s leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with active and planned programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple investigational therapies in preclinical development and an industry-leading research team with unmatched expertise in cellular metabolism and genetics. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Contact

Investors:
Holly Manning, 617-844-6630
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Holly.Manning@agios.com

Media:
Jessica Rennekamp, 857-209-3286
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Jessica.Rennekamp@agios.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.