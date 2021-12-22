Breaking News
Agios to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios
Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. The company’s most advanced drug candidate is a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator, mitapivat, that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of three distinct hemolytic anemias. In addition to its active late-stage clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple novel, investigational therapies in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

