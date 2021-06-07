AgJunction Inc. Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction“) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2021 (the “Meeting“).
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of five nominees as directors of AgJunction to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Scott B. Edmonds
|23,211,033
|97.93%
|490,364
|2.07%
|Lori S. Ell
|23,228,533
|98.00%
|472,864
|2.00%
|Jonathan W. Ladd
|23,123,149
|97.56%
|578,248
|2.44%
|M. Brett McMickell
|23,622,816
|99.67%
|78,581
|0.33%
|Jose F. Suarez
|23,281,223
|98.23%
|420,174
|1.77%
For further information, please contact:
Media
AgJunction Inc.
[email protected]
Investor Relations
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Cody Cree
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]
