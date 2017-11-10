Zurich/Switzerland, 10 November 2017
Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding AGM Invitation and Board Renewal
The news release can be downloaded from the following link:
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71bd71bc-8b51-400f-9a3d-a65f80d0667b
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Silmäasema Oyj’s Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2017 - November 10, 2017
- SeaBird Exploration: Third quarter 2017 report - November 10, 2017
- AGM Invitation and Board Renewal - November 10, 2017