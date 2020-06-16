Breaking News
AGMA Adds De La Rue to Membership Roster

Global Product Authentication Solutions Leader Joins Technology Consortium to Combat Threats to IP

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA), a non-profit organization solely focused on intellectual property (IP) protection for the high-tech industry, today announced that it has added a new member company to its roster. De La Rue PLC, a leading global provider of product authentication solutions, has joined AGMA on its mission to hinder threats to IP and render these activities more difficult, undesirable and unprofitable. These threats are numerous, varied, complex, and come in many different forms – including gray market, counterfeit, service and warranty fraud, and digital IP abuse.

The first secure print vendor to join AGMA’s roster of highly influential tech companies, De La Rue’s expertise lies in high-security technologies such as holography, security print, and track, trace and verification software. De La Rue provides governments and commercial organizations with products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods. Product authentication is the verification that a product is genuine from source to consumption, guaranteeing full, traceable revenue flow from the brand owner to the lawful recipients. Headquartered in the U.K., De La Rue manufactures brand protection products in Malta and its proprietary IZON® products in the U.S.

Secure print vendors play a critical role in the technology ecosystem, helping to safely and confidently bring IT products and services to market. Product authentication reduces illicit trade by allowing businesses and governments to understand and control the movement of legitimate products. This enables governments to fully collect the taxes due, businesses to protect their brands, and consumers to make safe purchasing choices.

According to Andrew Clint, De La Rue’s managing director of the authentication division, the company joined AGMA to help strengthen and enhance IP protection across the IT channel and throughout the circular economy. “De La Rue understands how businesses operate in a complex global marketplace and we are committed to ensuring our authentication solutions protect revenues and reputations – while delivering tangible results,” commented Clint. “As a global leader in product authentication, we feel honored to become part of the AGMA organization. AGMA membership gives us a valuable opportunity to partner with other leaders in this industry in a collective effort to solve the pervasive and ever-evolving problems of counterfeit and fraud.”

There are many benefits to becoming an AGMA member. AGMA provides an open forum where intellectual property brand owners can discuss trends, issues and approaches to combat a broad range of threats. It also uses a variety of avenues to get its message out and cultivate change in the marketplace, including event speaking, educational initiatives, benchmark studies, white papers, industry guidelines, and, as appropriate, public policy advocacy in areas like law enforcement and customs.

“Bringing the tech industry together as a united front is a powerful way to fight back against fraudulent activities,” noted AGMA President Sally Nguyen. “We are pleased to welcome De La Rue to our membership roster. The company’s 200-plus years of experience thwarting fraud will provide AGMA members with key insights into improving physical and digital protections across the supply chain.”

To learn more about AGMA, or to become a member, please visit www.agmaglobal.org.

About De La Rue
De La Rue’s authentication solutions protect revenues and reputations of brands and governments. We seek to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy and we provide governments and commercial organizations with products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity, and the movement of goods. De La Rue operates in the fundamental areas of cash supply chain, product authentication and citizen identity needs. We do this through secure marking of products, supply-chain traceability and data management, and product authentication and inspection. To learn more visit www.delarue.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About AGMA
AGMA is a non-profit organization comprised of influential companies in the technology sector. Incorporated in 2001, AGMA’s mission is to address gray market fraud, parallel imports, counterfeiting, software piracy, and service abuse of technology products around the globe. The organization’s goals are to protect intellectual property and authorized distribution channels, improve customer satisfaction and preserve brand integrity.

AGMA welcomes technology manufacturers, as well as persons or entities that own or hold intellectual property rights to finished goods outside the technology industry; government and law enforcement officials; product and service providers who provide goods and/or services to combat gray market fraud, counterfeiting and warranty and service abuse threats. AGMA uses a variety of avenues to cultivate change in the marketplace, including event speaking, educational initiatives, benchmark studies, industry guidelines, and, where appropriate, public policy advocacy. To learn more about AGMA’s initiatives or to become a member, please visit www.agmaglobal.org or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

