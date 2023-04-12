The advancement of crops exhibiting elevated nutrient content, superior food processing features, heightened resistance to pest control and diseases, increased yield, nitrogen fixation, and resilience in the face of harsh climatic conditions can be attributed to genetic modification.

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global agricultural biotechnology market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth US$ 111 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach US$ 232 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.86% from 2023-2032. The use of scientific tools and processes to improve plant yield is called agritech, a field of agriculture in agricultural biotechnology. Agricultural biotechnology is used to increase the production of crops. Genetically modified or transgenic crops are crops that are altered in some way. Demand for Innovative breeding techniques is expected to boost the market. This is because of the increased penetration of biotechnological tools to innovate or modify organisms’ traits, including plants, animals, and microbes, in response to yield, color, or size.

Key Takeaway:

Biotechnology tools are in significant demand in agricultural applications. Micropropagation, market-assisted selection or molecular breeding, genetically modified crops and genetic engineering, molecular diagnostic technologies, and conventional plant breeding are involved in it.

Factors affecting the growth of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the agricultural biotechnology market. Some of these factors include:

Rising genetically modified crops globally: The growth of crops with high nutrient content, increased food processing characteristics, increased resistance against pest control and diseases, high yield, nitrogen fixation, and improved strength to hold high climatic conditions is all because of genetic modification.

High demand and increased sustainability of crops : Due to high demand in the market, genetically modified plants are getting highly adopted.

: Due to high demand in the market, genetically modified plants are getting highly adopted. Use of agriculture biotech for marker-assisted breeding : For creating a new crop variety selective breeding procedure is used. Marker-assisted selection is one of these procedures.

: For creating a new crop variety selective breeding procedure is used. Marker-assisted selection is one of these procedures. Increasing demand for food due to the growing population: Growing Population increases the demand for food, increasing the demand for organic fertilizer.

Market Growth

High demand in the market and increased sustainability of crops are factors because genetically modified plants are getting highly adopted. In addition, increased food processing characteristics, resistance against pest control and diseases, high yield, and growth of crops with high nutrient content are factors responsible for genetic modification.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market of agricultural biotechnology. North America is identified as a net exporter of agricultural products of about 30% production. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate. Several political and economic systems, cultural backgrounds, and languages characterize the region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 111 Bn Market Size (2032) US$ 232 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.86% North America Revenue Share 35.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Several factors drive the Agricultural Biotechnology market: Rising genetically modified crops globally, High demand and increased sustainability of crops, Use of agriculture biotech for marker-assisted breeding, and increasing demand for food due to the growing population. Furthermore, strategic collaborations between major industry players and government initiatives to provide subsidies on medical costs have also served as key drivers for this market.

Market Restraints

Market growth is hampered due to the high cost of these products. Increasing costs from farmers to manufacturers alter the adoption of agricultural biotechnology products. In addition, the application of biotechnology is recent, so it is challenging to evaluate its potential effects on the environment and health. Experts are unaware of the health effects of genetically modified products, so there are many perspectives on this issue.

Market Opportunities

For creating a new crop variety lengthy and imprecise procedure of selective breeding is used. Novel molecular approaches boosted selective breeding tanks by adding jet fuel. Marker-assisted selection is one of these examples. DNA markers guide, support and accelerate plant breeding operations.

Report Segmentation of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Organism Type Insight

The plant segment holds the most significant revenue in the agricultural biotechnology market. Plants generate a high yield and improve the overall productivity of plants resistant to various viruses and diseases. Genetic engineering plays an essential role in agricultural biotechnology because of genetically modified plants and controlled genetic changes produced in the organism. In addition, genetic modification can be used to transfer a gene from one species to another.

Application Insight

Among applications, transgenic crops and animals hold the most significant revenue share. Agricultural biotechnology aids in improving animals and crops by using modern technologies. Some applications of agricultural biotechnology include micropropagation of disease-free plants, enhancing aluminum tolerance, genetic alteration of crops, and agricultural fortification. In addition, transgenic animals have benefits like enhanced prolificacy and reproductive performance, increased feed utilization and growth rate, and improved carcass composition and milk products.

Market Segmentation

By Organism Type

Plants

Animals

Microbes

By Application

Vaccine Development

Transgenic Crops & Animals

Antibiotic Development

Nutritional Supplements

Flower Culturing

Biofuels

Other Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Key Players aim at many strategic policies to grow their business globally. R&D, acquisitions, and mergers help improve the market growth of the agricultural biotechnology market. List of key players:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Certis USA LLC

Corteva, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro SPA

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie S.A

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market

In May 2022 : Leading agricultural-biologicals company Lavie Bio Ltd, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., aims on improving quality of food, sustainability and agricultural productivity by introducing microbiological- based products, revealed that for 2022 season currently in preparation, Lavie Bio successfully in production and sold its decided yield to U.S. customers, Lavie Bio’s latest released bio-inoculant yield for spring wheat.

: Leading agricultural-biologicals company Lavie Bio Ltd, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., aims on improving quality of food, sustainability and agricultural productivity by introducing microbiological- based products, revealed that for 2022 season currently in preparation, Lavie Bio successfully in production and sold its decided yield to U.S. customers, Lavie Bio’s latest released bio-inoculant yield for spring wheat. In April 2022: KWS joined the DKE data agri router consortium. The forming of networks and the trade and combined use of data are essential lifters for tapping the strength of agricultural digitalization. DKE data drives this forward by getting together international companies and their digital services in the agricultural value chain With the exchange of data platform agrirouter. Also, digital consulting platform myKWS is forming network with seed producer KWS.

