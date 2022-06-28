Agricultural Films Market Worth USD 16.10 Billion by 2030 at 5.93% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Agricultural Films Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Geo-Membrane Films, Greenhouse Films, Mulch Films, Silage & Stretch Films), Polymer Type (LDPE, HDPE, LLDPE, EVA, EBA, Reclaims, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Agricultural Films Market Information by Application, Polymer Type, And Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.93% CAGR to reach USD 16.10 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

As a result of the expanding population and consequent increase in food need, agricultural films have become popular. Endurance, lightness, transmittance, and reflection of ultraviolet, near-infrared, visible, and middle infrared radiation and efficacy in preventing moisture accumulation and fogging are all features of plastics. Agricultural films are a type of stretchable plastic used to protect plants in the open ground and greenhouses.

Anti-fogging compounds, UV and thermal stabilizers, and other additives have been used to extend the life and improve the performance of these items. The rising use of such effective plastic chemicals in agricultural applications is due to the ongoing demand for food. This market is growing, and it has the potential to boost crop output. In the agricultural industry, plastic usage has resulted in increased efficiency and crop yields. As a result, the use of plastics in farming has expanded dramatically worldwide. Mulch film, silage film, geomembrane film, and greenhouse film are the most common agricultural films.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 16.10 Billion CAGR 5.93% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Polymer Type, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The subsequent increase in food demand Asia-Pacific’s agricultural industries are also a major driver

Market Competitive Landscape:

The well-known companies in the agricultural film market are:

Berry Global Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Trioplast Industrier AB (France)

Ab Rani Plast Oy (Finland)

BRITTON GROUP INC. (UK)

Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

Industrial Development Company sal (Lebanon)

COVERIS (US)

RPC Group Plc (UK)

RKW SE (Germany)

Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain)

Groupe Barbier (France)

ACHILLES CORPORATION (Japan)

POLIFILM (Germany)

Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan)

AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)

Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Biodegradable films are becoming more popular as alternatives to conventional films for environmental and human health reasons. As a result, attempts have been made to produce biodegradable or edible biopolymer products to improve crop productivity and end-user agricultural methods. Solid sheets of natural polymers are used to make these films. Improved crop quality, lower irrigation water consumption, improved weed control, greater yields, and insecticides are advantages of biodegradables. Furthermore, strict rules governing the use of traditional plastic in crop production may open up opportunities to use biodegradable materials to improve the agricultural industry’s environmental sustainability.

Controlled agriculture and the introduction of technology such as greenhouses, mulching, and silage can help meet this rapid increase in agricultural production. By supplying nutrients, boosting soil warmth, reducing soil erosion, and controlling weed growth, the agricultural films help progress crop performance and agricultural production. As a result, the interest in agricultural films is driven mainly by the desire to enhance agricultural production.

Market Restraints:

Plastic is widely utilized in agriculture due to its effectiveness, security, and low cost. However, it contributes to pollution and global warming. The majority of farmers do not try to get rid of their plastic waste properly. Plastic films that are not correctly disposed of clog water channels, tangle machinery, and endanger cattle and wildlife. In the coming years, the environmental impacts of plastic films are projected to limit the market’s growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

A limited number of major firms and a significant series of minor and regional players have concentrated the agricultural film industry globally. Industry participants have spent a lot of time and money researching and developing biodegradable and long-lasting products. Key companies are collaborating with biotechnology companies to ensure long-term product innovation. Essential raw ingredients for manufacture include plastics such as ethyl vinyl acetate, polyethylene, ethyl butyl acrylate, and others. Production was substantially affected by the disruption in the upstream supply chain. Plastic processors that were wholly or partially shut down had a detrimental impact on market growth. In addition, travel and trade restrictions and decreased downstream product demand resulted in a significant shift in the supply-demand picture. On the other hand, the global market is expected to recover slowly in the following years, owing to the re-opening of markets and the mitigation tactics adopted by major players.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Geo-Membrane Films are likely to drive the overall segment in the forecast period.

By Polymer Type

HDPE to gain a top stake in the duration of the forecast.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific area dominates agricultural films. A greater focus on export-oriented production of fruits and vegetables and enormous areas under greenhouses is driving agricultural film markets throughout Asia-Pacific. Vegetable cultivation takes up over half of the entire greenhouse space in the region. Producers in Asia-Pacific, especially China, are increasingly interested in protected agriculture. The demand for agricultural operations in the Asia-Pacific market is expanding due to the availability of fertile land in numerous nations such as India and China. Furthermore, government measures to promote sustainable products in agriculture have resulted in a significant increase in the market for agricultural films.

Agriculture films are widely used in greenhouses and mulching in other big countries in the region, such as Japan, India, and South Korea, especially in growing vegetables. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region’s rising greenhouse production of fruits and vegetables is likely to be essential for agricultural films in the future years. Several countries in the region use agricultural films to enclose greenhouses and mulch, notably for vegetable cultivation. Agricultural films are likely to expand in the following years because of the growing growth of fruits and vegetables in facilities in Asia-Pacific. The market for agricultural products is predicted to increase slowly due to the Middle East and Africa’s agricultural sector’s modest expansion. In Western and Central Europe, the market for agricultural films has evolved. The production of agricultural films has been falling in most European countries, in line with their respective GDPs.

