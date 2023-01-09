Farmington, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Agricultural Robotics Market size was USD 4.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register revenue CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The agricultural robot market is growing because farmers need to automate tasks that are slow and repetitive, and people all over the world want to grow more crops, vegetables, and fruits. Automation is becoming more popular because the population is growing and there are fewer people available to work on farms. This is driving revenue growth in the market. The steady demand for food is caused by the world’s growing population, and agricultural robots could help with worker and labour shortages.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, John Deere acquired Bear Flag Robotics for US$250 million. Bear Flag Robotics was founded in 2017 and specializes in autonomous farming heavy machinery.

In July 2021, AGCO Corporation launched a pilot of the Precision Ag Line (PAL) program, a tool designed to streamline support services for agricultural customers using AGCO solutions with mixed fleet operations. PAL uses products from popular AGCO brands such as Challenger, Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson and Precision Planting to make precision farming expertise available to farmers.

In 2021, the segment that made the most money was milking robots. This is because, compared to traditional milking methods, milking robots are cheaper, more flexible, and milk more often. Traditional ways of milking require only a small amount of human help. This means that agricultural robot automation can handle heavy and repetitive tasks more efficiently and in less time.

In 2021, the dairy and livestock management segment brought in the most money. Dairy products are becoming more popular, which is driving the need for agricultural robots in dairy management and other areas. The robot can check on the health of cattle and help stop diseases from spreading from one farm animal to another.

Regional Outlook:

During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the leader in the agricultural robots industry. There are a lot of farmers in this area who are buying farm vehicles that can drive themselves. The North American market continues to put money into technology and is getting better at automating things. People also think that government programs that help agriculture are a major force in the North American agricultural robot market. In 2018, the region made $1,469.8 million, and its growth is expected to be 18.9% per year.

The Asia-Pacific market is thought to have the fastest growth rate of any market in the world for agricultural robots. Over the next few years, the APAC market will be driven by the growing use of automation in agriculture and helpful government programmes like subsidies. The Asia-Pacific agricultural robot market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%, bringing in $3,798.3 million in revenue by 2026.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 19.3% from 2023 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 4.90 Billion By Type Driverless Tractors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV/Drones, Automated Harvesting Systems, Milking Robot, Others By Applications Soil Management, Harvest Management, Dairy Farm Management, Field Farming, Pruning, Other By Companies Agribotix, Lely Holding, Agco Corporation, Deere & Company, DJI, Auroras, Topcon Positioning Systems, Autonomous Tractor, Blue River, AG Leader, Boumatic Robotics, Agjunction, Autocopter, Trimble, Grownetics, AG Eagle Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Growing numbers of people around the world and the need to make farms more productive are putting pressure on the agricultural industry. Changes in population and the growth of cities are now having an effect on the agricultural industry. Agriculture is very dependent on migrant workers, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom. This is also true in other developed countries. According to the World Bank, there are 15% fewer people working in agriculture around the world than there were ten years ago. Labor shortages are a problem all over the world, and the fact that peasants are getting older makes it harder to find people to do physical work. Younger people don’t want to farm, and kids from farming families often move to cities to find better jobs. Because of this, farmers have had to work in the fields for a long time.

Market Opportunity:

Using platforms that combine ground-based and airborne vehicles in a way that is called “multimodal” or “heterogeneous” can help with supporting targets, gathering intelligence, and planning missions. When robots work together and help each other, tasks can be done at the same time, which is good for economies of scale in large-scale agriculture and dairy operations. Now, different kinds of robots and autonomous systems can be put together in a planned way. For example, UAVs or drones are great for monitoring from the air, but they have limited payload, operating time, and durability, which makes them less good for ground operations like spraying. So, vehicles on the ground and in the air must work together to do their jobs. Large-scale farm automation will benefit a lot from being able to control multiple robots from a single software platform. During the forecast period, players in the agricultural robotics market are expected to use these kinds of systems a lot. This is because multimodal robotic systems can control swarms of robots on farms that can do things like spraying and weeding at the same time. Investments in multi-modal systems are likely to give players in the agricultural robot market more ways to make money.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Agribotix, Lely Holding, Agco Corporation, Deere & Company, DJI, Auroras, Topcon Positioning Systems, Autonomous Tractor, Blue River, AG Leader, Boumatic Robotics, Agjunction, Autocopter, Trimble, Grownetics, AG Eagle, And Others.

By Type:

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV/Drones

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

Others

By Application:

Soil Management

Harvest Management

Dairy Farm Management

Field Farming

Pruning

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

