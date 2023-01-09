NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Here are some of the most interesting takeaways from a recent IndexBox report on the global agricultural tire market.

Agricultural Tire Market Outlook

The global agricultural tire market size was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the next eight years to USD 33.2 billion by 2030. The increasing demand for improved agricultural productivity, owing to the growing population and the need for food security, is expected to drive the demand for agricultural tires globally.

Agricultural tires are an important component in the production of food around the world. As global demand for agricultural products increases, so does the need for agricultural tires to support these operations. With the advancements in tire technology and design, agricultural tires are becoming more reliable and efficient for different conditions and terrain.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the agricultural tire market include the increasing demand for food globally, the need for efficient farm machinery, and the growing popularity of precision farming. The rising awareness about the benefits of using agricultural tires is also expected to boost the market growth. However, the high cost of agricultural tires and the lack of trained personnel to operate precision farming equipment are some of the factors restraining the growth of the agricultural tire market.

The agricultural tire market is expected to grow over the next years on the back of rising demand from emerging economies such as India and China . India is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for agricultural tires, with sales expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2030. The Chinese market is also expected to see strong growth, albeit at a slower pace than India, due to continued government support for the agriculture sector.

One of the major trends in the agricultural tire market is the increasing use of radial tires. Radial tires offer several advantages over traditional bias-ply tires, such as longer tread life, better fuel economy, and improved traction. As a result, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are now offering radial tires as an option on their new farm equipment. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as radial tires become more widely accepted in the agricultural tire market.

Agricultural Tire Benefits

The need for efficient farm machinery is evident. With the ever-increasing cost of labor and the dwindling supply of available workers, it is clear that something must be done to increase efficiency on the farm. The use of machinery can help to accomplish this goal. By investing in newer and more efficient machines, farmers can save money on labor costs and increase their overall productivity.

In addition, with the right machinery in place, farmers can reduce their reliance on chemical inputs and instead focus on more sustainable practices. This not only benefits the environment but can also lead to cost savings in the long run. Ultimately, investing in efficient farm machinery is a smart business decision that will benefit both farmers and the environment.

Farm machinery includes a wide range of equipment such as tractors , plows, harvesters , and other types of equipment that can help farmers to perform their tasks more efficiently. The tire is a vital component of agricultural machinery as it is the only point of contact between the machine and the ground. This contact point plays a crucial role in the performance of the machine, as well as the safety of the operator. Tires must be able to withstand a variety of conditions, including extreme temperatures, sharp objects, and uneven surfaces.

The ever-growing demand for food has resulted in a significant increase in agricultural activities around the globe. This, in turn, has led to an increased demand for agricultural tires. Agricultural tires are specially designed to provide optimum traction and flotation on soft, loose surfaces such as mud, sand, and snow. They are also designed to resist punctures and wear.

Some of the benefits of using agricultural tires include:

1. Increased traction – Agricultural tires provide better traction than regular tires, which is essential for operating farm equipment safely and efficiently.

2. Improved flotation – The special tread design of agricultural tires helps them float on soft surfaces, preventing the wheels from sinking into the ground and reducing soil compaction.

3. Enhanced durability – Agricultural tires are built to withstand the rigors of farming applications and last longer than regular tires.

4. Reduced soil compaction – By providing better flotation, agricultural tires help reduce soil compaction, which can improve crop yields.

5. Safer operation – The improved traction and flotation offered by agricultural tires can help reduce the risk of accidents when operating farm equipment.

Agricultural Tire Consumption by Country

The US is the leading consumer of agricultural tires in the world. The country accounted for a share of 26% of the global market in 2022. This is due to the large-scale mechanization of agriculture in the US. The country has a large number of farms and a high demand for food and feed products.

China is the second major consumer of agricultural tires. The country accounted for a share of 20% of the global market in 2022. China’s demand for agricultural tires is driven by the growing mechanization of agriculture in the country and the increasing demand for food and feed products.

India and Brazil are other major consumer of agricultural tires. The countries together accounted for 10% of the global market in 2022. This is due to the growing mechanization of agriculture and the increasing demand for food and feed products.

Agricultural Tire Market Forecast

The rising demand for food and the need for higher crop yields are expected to drive the growth of the agricultural tire market. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced farming equipment and techniques is also anticipated to fuel market growth. The growing popularity of precision farming is another major factor driving the market growth. Precision farming is an approach to crop production that uses advanced technologies, such as GPS mapping and yield sensors, to improve efficiency and optimize yields.

With the world population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the demand for food is expected to increase significantly. This will lead to more pressure on farmers to produce higher yields using fewer resources. Agricultural tires play a critical role in farming operations as they allow farmers to cover more ground in a shorter period of time and with less labor. They also provide better traction and flotation, which leads to improved crop yields.

The North American region is projected to account for the largest share of the global agricultural tire market in 2030. The United States is a major producer and consumer of agricultural products in the world and is a leading exporter of agricultural products. The country has a large number of farms that are spread across different climatic regions. This provides farmers with an opportunity to produce various crops throughout the year, which increases their overall productivity. Moreover, the United States has a well-developed infrastructure for the transportation and storage of agricultural products, which further enhances the country’s position in the global agricultural market.

