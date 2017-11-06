Breaking News
Home / Top News / Agriculture Robots the futuristic technology for the agriculture industry, to witness a CAGR of 24.3% during 2017-2023

Agriculture Robots the futuristic technology for the agriculture industry, to witness a CAGR of 24.3% during 2017-2023

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Agriculture Robots market was valued at USD $ 1,030.4 million in 2016, is expected to reach USD 4,721.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2017 to 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the global agriculture robots markets are increasing population, growing food consumption and the decrease in agriculture labor. Technological advancement and shifting focus towards precision farming creates a business opportunity for investors to invest in the global agriculture robots market. The trend to deploy robots to monitor agriculture parameters is being adapted in the agriculture industry. Moreover, technological advancement in robots helps farmers to manage and optimize agricultural production on large scale.

In 2016, Driverless Tractor holds the major market share of the global agriculture robots market. Field Farming is the largest segment of global agriculture robots market in 2016. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Horticulture segment in the global agriculture market is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The key players in the market are Harvest Automation, Inc., Yamaha, ABB Robotics, Georgia Tech Agricultural Robots, IBM, HoneyComb, Trimble, Ossian Agro Automation, Google, FarmBot, AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Agricbotix LLC, PrecisionHawk, Inc., BouMatic Robotics BV, Blue River Technology, Inc., Vision Robotics Corporation, Nano Technology and SenseFly SA.

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Agriculture Robots Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation and Forecast 2023” at: http://energiasmarketresearch.com/global-agriculture-robot-market-outlook/

Key findings from Global Agriculture Robots report:

  • Global Agriculture Robots Market is expected to reach USD 4721.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2017 to 2023
  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Horticulture segment in the global agriculture market are expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
  • North America accounts for the major market share and is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
  • Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing agriculture robots market during the forecast period.

Agriculture Robots- leading to future through communicable robots and overcoming the food shortage

The rapidly growing world population has accelerated the demand for food across the globe. Thus, the need for enhanced farm productivity and increased yield is required on the existing agriculture lands. Moreover, lack of agriculture labor workforce prompts the farmers to adopt agriculture robots to enhance their crop yield and productivity. Thus, agriculture robots provide an opportunity to develop a communicable robotic system that will fully automate the agriculture system in near future.

Global Agriculture Robots- regional insight

Geographically, North America accounts for the major market share of the global agriculture robots market. The region is also expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The factors driving the North American agriculture robots market are increased industrialization and need for high production accuracy to meet the global demand for food.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing agriculture robots market during the forecast period. Increasing urban population, increasing nutrition requirement and high consumption of food items fuels the Asia-Pacific agriculture robots market.

About Energias Market Research

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions and consultation that is tailored for our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that includes energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry specific knowledge of research analyst is equipped in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Manas Nagi

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: [email protected]

To purchase report: [email protected]

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: www.energiasmarketresearch.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.