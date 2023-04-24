BILLERICA, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that it will not consummate the warrant inducement transaction that Agrify had previously announced on April 19, 2023, which, if completed, would have resulted in gross proceeds of up to $1.84 million and the issuance of approximately 21.3 million new warrants to exercising warrant holders.

Agrify determined that the transaction would not be in the best interests of its stockholders due, in part, to limitations on Agrify’s ability to use its shelf registration statement. The reduction in the exercise price of warrants issued in Agrify’s December 2022 public offering to $0.1725 per share will remain effective in accordance with the terms of the warrants. Agrify intends to explore alternative options for raising capital.

