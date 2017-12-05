Breaking News
Agrochemical Regulatory Situation Brazil 2017 – Market is Estimated at US$10 Billion

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Agrochemical Regulatory Situation Brazil 2017” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This unique report is fundamental reading for those interested in discovering the regulation and registration processes for pesticides in Brazil.

Brazil’s pesticide market is estimated at US$10 billion. Brazil is one of the largest producers and exporters of agricultural crops in the world, planting various tropical and temperate fruits, vegetables and grains. The tropical environment results in many pest and disease problems and requires extensive use of pesticides to maintain productivity. There are calls for the system to be modernized and some steps have been taken towards this.

Key Insights:

  • Brazil’s agricultural status
  • Current use and market of pesticides
  • The pesticide registration system
  • Data requirements for registration
  • Registration bottlenecks.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Brazilian agriculture and the pesticide market
2.1 Summary
2.2 Introduction
2.3 Geography
2.3.1 Centre or Mid-West
2.3.2 Northeast
2.3.3 North
2.3.4 Southeast
2.3.5 South
2.4 Crops
2.4.1 Soybeans
2.4.2 Maize
2.4.3 Sugar Cane
2.4.4 Cotton
2.4.5 Coffee
2.4.6 Beans and rice
2.4.7 Other crops
2.5 Agricultural exports
2.6 The Brazil pesticide market
2.6.1 Transgenic crops
2.6.2 Pesticide imports

Chapter 3: The registration system for pesticides
3.1 Summary
3.2 Introduction
3.2.1 The agronomic prescription
3.3 The registration agencies
3.3.1 MAPA
3.3.2 Anvisa
3.3.3 Ibama
3.4 Responsibilities of the registration agencies
3.5 Toxicological classifications
3.5.1 Anvisa
3.5.2 Ibama
3.5.2.1 Environmental risk potential (PPA)
3.5.2.2 Environmental risk evaluation (ARA)
3.6 General characteristics of registration
3.6.1 The RET
3.6.2 Other registrations
3.6.3 Maintaining documentation up-to-date
3.6.4 MAPA protocols
3.6.5 Registration procedure
3.6.5.1 Publication in the official gazette
3.6.5.2 Distribution of registration submissions
3.6.5.3 Technical analysis
3.6.5.4 Notification of Requirements
3.6.5.5 Irregularities and rejection of the submission
3.6.5.6 Report on agronomic efficiency and feasibility
3.6.5.7 Final consolidation

Chapter 4: Data requirements for Brazilian registrations
4.1 Summary
4.2 Hierarchy of laws in Brazil
4.3 Terminology and definitions
4.4 Data requirements for different registrations
4.4.1 Special temporary registration for research and experimentation (RET)
4.4.1.1 Research and experimentation
4.4.1.2 Types of RET
4.4.2 Registration of technical product
4.4.3 Registration of me-too technical product
4.4.4 Registration of a pre-mixture
4.4.5 Registration of a formulated product
4.4.5.1 Product clones
4.4.5.2 Atypical products
4.4.6 Registration of a me-too formulated product
4.4.7 Registration of a biological product
4.4.8 Registration of a microbiological product
4.4.9 Registration of a semiochemical product
4.4.10 Registration of a formulated biochemical product
4.4.11 Registration of a domissanitary product
4.4.11.1 Registration of insecticides
4.4.11.2 Registration of rodenticides
4.4.11.3 Packaging and labelling
4.4.12 Registration of products for organic agriculture
4.4.12.1 Establishment of a reference specification
4.4.12.2 Registration process for organic agriculture
4.5 Alterations in the registrations of crop protection products
4.5.1 Technical alterations requested only by MAPA
4.5.2 Exclusions
4.5.3 Inclusions
4.5.4 Limitations in use
4.5.5 New company name and tax number
4.5.6 Alteration in address
4.5.7 Transfer of title
4.5.8 Alteration in brand name
4.5.9 New labels
4.5.10 Inclusion of third-party importer
4.5.11 Technical alterations
4.5.12 Inclusion of formulator and/or manipulator for formulated product
4.5.12.1 Inclusion of the manufacturer of technical product
4.5.12. Inclusion of the manufacturer of the technical product in the registration of the formulated product
4.5.12.3 Inclusion of the manufacturer of the third-party technical product registration in the registration of the formulated product
4.5.12.4 Alteration in the localization of the manufacturing unit
4.5.12.5 Establishment of dosages higher than those registered, increase in application frequency, inclusion of application use, inclusion of crop in product already registered
4.5.12.6 Alteration in the production process of the TP
4.5.12.7 Recommendation of tank mix
4.5.12.8 Alteration in formulation components
4.5.12.9 Inclusion of aerial application
4.5.12.10 Alteration of toxicological classification, safety interval and MRLs, environmental classification and packaging with a different material and volume to that approved
4.5.12.11 Alterations in labels and product insert
4.6 Registration prohibitions

Chapter 5: Recent events and future trends
5.1 Summary
5.2 Introduction
5.3 Minor crops
5.4 Bee concerns
5.5 Registration priorities
5.5.1 Biological products
5.5.2 The approval process
5.5.3 Establishing priorities
5.5.4 Anvisa public consultations
5.5.5 Priorities for 2017
5.6 Product suspensions
5.6.1 Soybean rust fungicides
5.6.2 Paraquat phase-out
5.7 Registration bottlenecks
5.8 Registration approvals
5.9 Recommendations to improve Brazil’s registration system

