Agrochemicals Market To Reach USD 357.47 Billion By 2027 | Growing Demand for the Nutraceutical & Functional Foods and an Upsurge in the Consumption of Food & Beverage Products will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, says Report

The global Agrochemicals market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to massive growth in the global population and enormous demand for the sufficient crop supply coupled with proliferating emphasize on the protection of the crop loss, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations.

New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for agrochemicals is foreseen to be worth USD 357.47 Billion by the year 2027. The market is predicted to expand due to the massive population uplift and the elevating demand for sufficient crop production. Increasing yields of crop, crop loss, growing consumer need for produced food’s sustainability, and harnessing weather change & pandemic situations globally are a few major concerns heightening the agrochemicals’ applicability and increasing their usage across several end-user industries.

A large number of agrochemical farms are investing in their research and development activities for offering distinct innovative product solutions and collaborating with other renowned companies for expanding their product ranges. Competitors’ participation from the marketplace distinguishes the global economy, pursuing several strategic alliances in order to gain a significant industry share. Many industries have produced innovative agricultural microbial goods for growing crops naturally. Various new entrants are majorly focusing on innovative crop production through cutting-edge technologies, reducing crops’ complexity along with cutting down the overall operation costs.

During the COVID-19 crisis, several manufacturers are rapidly changing their old practice, purchasing priorities for meeting the pandemic’s demand. Over the past few months, this pandemic situation had taken a toll on the development rates of the agrochemicals, due to the disruption of chemical manufacturing units. Moreover, regular supply chain’s disturbances have resulted in creating new supply chains with more expensive and time-consuming way for satisfying the chemical industry’s need for catalysts, seeing an unprecedented degree of biotechnological activity.

Further key findings from the report suggest

BASF announced its plan towards launching almost 20 innovative products of agricultural chemical protection in India, in June, 2019. These chemicals are mainly focused on protecting different crops including cotton, rice, fruits, soybean, corn, and vegetables, the high demanded crops in India.

In March 2019, an agrochemical manufacturer, Helena Chemical Company, launched 4 exclusive product line-ups, namely, N-Fixx XLR, Ele-Max Sulfur LC, Antares Prime, and Sultrus, providing agronomic solutions, which are target-specific yield-limiting and helping growers in meeting great investment returns.

A leading American agrochemical farm, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., acquired Granular, Inc, a San Francisco-based renowned company for farms in analytical tools and software in August, 2017. Granular is targeting to provide constant advancements in the area of digital agriculture for company like DuPont along with enhancing Encirca services—DuPont delivered agronomic software business.

Recycling of wastage, indoor farming applicability, editing crops’ genome for adding value to various customers, improving seeds’ protein efficiency, growing agrochemicals’ production which are pollinator-friendly, and incorporating digital analytics for increasing the usability as well as controlling agrochemicals’ performance parameter are some of the factors granting lucrative avenues in the market, increasing the consumer-based companies’ profitability in the industry.

Renowned players include Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Dow AgroSciences LLC, ADAMA Ltd., UPL Limited, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Conagen, and Corteva, Inc.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the agrochemicals market on the basis of type, crop type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Insecticides

Germicides

Fungicides

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Granular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Fertility

Crop Growth Enhancer

Crop Control & Protection

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

