AGTC to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Biotech Corporate Access Day and Cell and Gene Conference

March 31, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the following virtual conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day (April 6, 2021)
    Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor one-on-one and small group meetings. For more information, please contact your Wells Fargo representative.
  • Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean (April 6-9, 2021)
    An AGTC corporate update by Ms. Washer and Mark Shearman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will be available for registered attendees to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Please visit www.meetingonthemed.com for full information including registration.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR/PR Contacts:
David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485
[email protected] or [email protected]

Corporate Contacts:
Bill Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5728
[email protected]

Stephen Potter
Chief Business Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 413-2754
[email protected] 

