AGTC to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2017 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on December 14, 2017

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Stephen Potter, Chief Business Officer, will present at the BMO Capital Markets 2017 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on December 14, 2017, at 2:30pm ET in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting ir.agtc.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, where it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB 3 & ACHM CNGA 3 ). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), and otology. The clinical-stage XLRS and XLRP programs, the discovery program in ALD and two additional ophthalmology programs are being developed in collaboration with Biogen. In addition to its product pipeline, AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

IR/PR CONTACTS:

David Carey (IR) or Tom Vickery (PR)

Lazar Partners Ltd.

T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8482

[email protected] or [email protected]

CORPORATE CONTACTS:

Bill Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5728

[email protected]

Stephen Potter

Chief Business Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 413-2754

[email protected]