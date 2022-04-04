AGTC to Showcase Interim Findings from Ongoing XLRP and Achromatopsia Phase 1/2 Trials at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases, today announced multiple presentations related to the Company’s ongoing clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM) at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology’s 2022 Annual Meeting (ARVO 2022), taking place May 1 – 4, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The presentations will be available virtually on May 11 – 12, 2022.

“We are excited to share these interim results from our ongoing gene therapy trials with members of the ophthalmology community,” said Dr. Susan Schneider, Chief Medical Officer of AGTC. “Over the past year, we have continued to validate the potential of our gene therapy platform with interim results from multiple clinical trials in XLRP and ACHM. We anticipate that these findings will add to the growing body of evidence supporting our investigational treatments for those with rare inherited retinal diseases.”

AGTC presentations at ARVO 2022:

Findings on Visual Photosensitivity in Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials of Subretinal Gene Therapy with AGTC-401 and AGTC-402 for CNGB3 and CNGA3 ACHM (paper)

Presenter: Rachel Huckfeldt, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School

Session Date/Time: May 1, 2022; 2:45 – 4:45 p.m. MDT

Presentation Date/Time: 2:45 – 3:02 p.m. MDT

Location: Four Seasons Ballroom 1

Interim Safety Results in Two Phase 1/2 Open-label, Dose-escalation Clinical Trials of Subretinal Gene Therapy with AGTC-401 and AGTC-402 in Subjects with Achromatopsia (ACHM) (poster)

Presenter: Alessandro Iannaccone, MD, MS, Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of the Center for Retinal Degenerations and Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases at Duke University School of Medicine

Poster Session Date/Time: May 3, 2022; 1 – 3 p.m.MDT

18-Month Analysis of Macular Structure Using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Subretinal Gene Therapy Drug AGTC-501 for X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) (poster)

Presenter: Paul Yang, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University in Portland

Poster Session Date/Time: May 4, 2022; at 3 – 5 p.m.MDT.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address unmet patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with inherited retinal diseases. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3). Its preclinical programs build on the company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical needs in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, and has entered strategic collaborations with companies including Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics, and retinal coding and Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. For more information, please visit https://agtc.com/.

