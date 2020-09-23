AGU Selects ForgeRock Identity Cloud to Speed Its Pivot to a Virtual Conference

ForgeRock Identity Cloud Features Fast Implementation and Seamless Integrations, Eliminating Pricing Surges

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, today announced AGU (American Geophysical Union) has selected ForgeRock Identity Cloud to aid in the transition of their annual five-day in-person conference to a virtual experience and begin modernizing the organization’s digital identity strategy. Hosting the largest Earth and space sciences conference of the year, AGU needed a solution that would enable a single sign-on experience across numerous applications that could be used by attendees and deployed within weeks.

“The global health crisis compels organizations to face the realities of shifting to a digital economy and ensuring that a seamless and secure online experience remains a top priority,” said Peter Barker, chief product officer, ForgeRock. “AGU manages the identities of thousands of individuals around the world and will secure that data with the ForgeRock Identity Cloud. We’re proud to be chosen as their trusted partner to help continue their commitment to the important exchange of scientific ideas.”

AGU supports 130,000 enthusiasts and experts worldwide in Earth and space sciences. While the association needed the ability to rapidly deploy a single sign-on solution for their 2020 Fall Meeting, it was also important to select a platform that would scale and grow with them. AGU turned to ForgeRock to provide secure authentication in the cloud with a seamless integration through a hybrid gateway to easily and transparently connect to a variety of on-prem applications without requiring significant modifications.

“When we made the decision to shift to a virtual event for the 2020 Fall Meeting, ForgeRock was the only provider that could meet our aggressive deadlines while also ensuring a seamless experience at scale for our attendees,” said Jay Brodsky, chief digital officer at AGU. “We use only best-of-breed solutions and look for long-term partners that can help us continue to enhance our platform and user experience, which we found in ForgeRock. The ForgeRock Identity Cloud makes the identity and authentication experience easier for us to manage and safeguards us from pricing surges and time-consuming development work with out-of-box configurations that just work.”

ForgeRock Identity Cloud

ForgeRock Identity Cloud is a comprehensive IAM service for applications that can be deployed anywhere – on premises, in your own private cloud, or in your choice of public cloud. It delivers all the benefits of a comprehensive IAM platform in the cloud and provides the added advantage of hybrid capabilities to easily integrate with an organization’s existing investments in technology.

To learn more about ForgeRock Identity Cloud, please visit www.forgerock.com/platform/identity-cloud.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |

About AGU

AGU (www.agu.org) supports 130,000 enthusiasts to experts worldwide in Earth and space sciences. Through broad and inclusive partnerships, we advance discovery and solution science that accelerate knowledge and create solutions that are ethical, unbiased and respectful of communities and their values. Our programs include serving as a scholarly publisher, convening virtual and in-person events and providing career support. We live our values in everything we do, such as our net zero energy renovated building in Washington, D.C. and our Ethics and Equity Center, which fosters a diverse and inclusive geoscience community to ensure responsible conduct.