Aguia Resources Announces Filing of Technical Report

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aguia Resources Limited (“Aguia” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:AGRL) (ASX:AGR) announces that following the release of its updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Três Estradas Phosphate Project on September 19, 2017, an updated NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report has been prepared and filed with the Canadian regulatory authorities.

The Technical Report, entitled “Tres Estradas Phosphate Project, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Updated Resources Report”, was authored by Mr. Steven B. Kerr, C.P.G., Principal Consultant – Geology, Millcreek Mining Group, Mr. Rainer Stephenson, MMSA-QP, Principal Engineer, Millcreek Engineering and Mr. Alister D. Horn, MMSA-QP, Principal Consultant, Mining, Millcreek Mining Group, who are independent “qualified persons” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Technical Report has been issued with a report date of October 25, 2017 and an effective date of September 8, 2017. The Technical Report is consistent with the disclosure made by Aguia in its news release of September 19, 2017.

A copy of the updated Technical Report is available on Aguia’s website at www.aguiaresources.com.au and on www.sedar.com

About Aguia:

Aguia Resources Limited, (“Aguia”) is an ASX and TSXV listed company whose primary focus is on the exploration and development of phosphate projects in Brazil. Aguia has an established and highly experienced in-country team based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil with corporate offices in Sydney, Australia. Aguia’s key projects are located in Rio Grande do Sul, a prime farming area which is 100% dependent on phosphate imports. The Rio Grande phosphate deposits exhibit high quality and low cost production characteristics, and are ideally located with proximity to road, rail, and port infrastructure. Aguia’s experienced management team has a proven track record of advancing high quality mining assets to production in Brazil.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and Australian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the filing of the Technical Report and the results being consistent with previously announced results.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. The material factors and assumptions underlying the forward‑looking information of the Mineral Resource Statement results have been outlined above and will be detailed in the associated technical report.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au and on the Company’s website at www.aguiaresouces.com.au. These risks should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Persons reading this news release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, estimates, options, future events, results or otherwise and does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE, TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.