Aha Selected Puffer Series

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Up-and-coming brand Aha Selected wishes to create a channel for consumers to purchase designer, quality apparels at affordable prices. Its newly-introduced “Puffer” series is filled with 90% to 100% down, suitable for a variety of activities including sports, casual, and city life.

Aha Selected’s mission is to combine “classic, simple, premium, and affordable to meet its customers’ expectations, helping them to buy with confidence.” This commitment has been ingrained into its name: “AHA” to indicate that its customers will be pleasantly surprised by the exceptional quality; and “Selected” to reflect its expert product development team versed in global brands, manufacturers, and supply chain. Furthermore, with extensive business experience, the team ensures that the customers can purchase the finest products at the best prices.

Nick Lim, Aha Selected’s product lead, says that Aha Selected has partnered with industry-leading manufacturers trusted by global apparel brands like Lululemon, Theory, Woolrich, Armani, CK, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Adidas. In addition, Aha Selected’s innovative supply chain eliminates inefficiencies, reducing product costs by 10% to 40% compared to its high-end competitors while retaining the same quality and comfort.

This winter season, Aha Selected brings the all-new “Family Puffer: Ultra Light” series filled with luxurious down. Coming in either vest or jacket styles and in more than ten bold colours, they make for an excellent base layer or a light outer shell. The new series also delivers superior value, starting at just $39.90 for the vest and $49.90 for the jacket (they’re 40% cheaper than Uniqlo, rivalling the Amazon Essential series in price). It costs less than $200 to upgrade the wardrobe for a family of four!

Aha Select continues to be an industry leader in social responsibility. The puffer jackets are certified to the Responsible Down Standards (RDS) to guarantee that the fillings are sourced from compliant farms. The “City” series incorporates advanced graphene technology to remain lightweight yet warm, perfectly suitable for both outdoor and indoor environments. Aha Selected’s upcoming “Fleece” series will also feature 100% recycled materials to divert usable materials away from landfills.

