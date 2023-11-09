SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of (i) persons or entities who purchased AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) common stock between August 4, 2020 and February 27, 2023, and/or (ii) AdaptHealth common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering (“SPO”) conducted January 5, 2021. AdaptHealth is a distributor of home medical equipment that principally provides home medical supplies for chronic health conditions including diabetes, sleep apnea, and wound care.

What is this Case About: AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Misrepresented the Success and Growth of its Diabetes Segment

According to the complaint, during the class period, AdaptHealth misstated the Company’s true ability to generate organic growth in its diabetes segment and engaged in improper upcoding and other illicit billing practices. Moreover, the SPO Offering Materials contained untrue statements of material fact and failed to make the necessary disclosures required of these documents.

On February 27, 2023, the Company announced a surprise loss of $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was significantly lower than the gain of $0.27 per share that analysts and investors were led to expect. The Company also reduced its guidance for 2023, lowering revenue expectations it had provided just seven weeks earlier by over 1.5%. On this news, the Company’s share price fell by $5.99 per share, or 27%, to close at $15.99 per share.

