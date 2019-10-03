Ahead of pilgrimage, Iran border crossing closed due to Iraq unrest

A border crossing between Iran and Iraq, which is due to be used by hundreds of thousands of Shi’ite Muslim worshippers at an annual pilgrimage this month, has been closed because of unrest in Iraq, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.
