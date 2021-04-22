Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ahead of Predicted Hiring Surge, Wedge Introduces New Candidate Experience

Ahead of Predicted Hiring Surge, Wedge Introduces New Candidate Experience

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Video Screening Solution Enhances Offering to Better Support Today’s Job Seekers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While economists predict U.S. employers will add 7.1 million jobs by the end of 2021, there is concern that hiring won’t be able to keep up. To help facilitate stronger, faster and better connections between job seekers and recruiters, video screening solution Wedge today shared details about its next-generation candidate experience.

As the job market evolves, the shift towards remote work will continue to impact the efficacy of recruiting, with Josh Bersin pointing out, “Employees can change jobs without even changing their commute.” In turn, employers will need talent acquisition technologies that reflect the disruption, creating a competitive advantage by engaging candidates without sacrificing the highly personal nature of hiring.”

Wedge co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Patrick McCarren shared, “We knew when we created Wedge that video would be transformational to talent acquisition. The last year’s events only reinforced that thinking, and after helping thousands of recruiters put new processes in place, we learned what today’s candidates are looking for from the experience. Their feedback and our commitment to making hiring easier for everyone involved is what drove this redesign.”

Included in the new Wedge candidate experience is an increased focus on transparency, communication and preparation, tailored to reflect the structure of the company conducting the interview. Candidates receive pertinent details upfront, such as the number of questions they will be asked, length of prep time and the possibility of retakes, with Wedge walking them through the process from start to finish.

Company co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Rob Kish explained, “What sets Wedge apart is how fast and flexible the solution is; it’s simple and effective. We make it possible for candidates and recruiters to connect from anywhere, anytime. Keeping with that, our goal with this update was to put candidates at ease, to give them everything they need for a positive experience and to help move hiring forward.”

About Wedge

Built for the demands of modern recruiting, Wedge is the video screening solution that helps companies make authentic connections with candidates – anytime, anywhere, any device. With custom interview options, world-class support and simple pricing combined with leading ATS integrations, Wedge serves as a stress-free filter to identify top talent. For more information, visit wedgehr.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.