Ahead of Predicted Hiring Surge, Wedge Introduces New Candidate Experience

Video Screening Solution Enhances Offering to Better Support Today’s Job Seekers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While economists predict U.S. employers will add 7.1 million jobs by the end of 2021, there is concern that hiring won’t be able to keep up. To help facilitate stronger, faster and better connections between job seekers and recruiters, video screening solution Wedge today shared details about its next-generation candidate experience.

As the job market evolves, the shift towards remote work will continue to impact the efficacy of recruiting, with Josh Bersin pointing out, “Employees can change jobs without even changing their commute.” In turn, employers will need talent acquisition technologies that reflect the disruption, creating a competitive advantage by engaging candidates without sacrificing the highly personal nature of hiring.”

Wedge co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Patrick McCarren shared, “We knew when we created Wedge that video would be transformational to talent acquisition. The last year’s events only reinforced that thinking, and after helping thousands of recruiters put new processes in place, we learned what today’s candidates are looking for from the experience. Their feedback and our commitment to making hiring easier for everyone involved is what drove this redesign.”

Included in the new Wedge candidate experience is an increased focus on transparency, communication and preparation, tailored to reflect the structure of the company conducting the interview. Candidates receive pertinent details upfront, such as the number of questions they will be asked, length of prep time and the possibility of retakes, with Wedge walking them through the process from start to finish.

Company co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Rob Kish explained, “What sets Wedge apart is how fast and flexible the solution is; it’s simple and effective. We make it possible for candidates and recruiters to connect from anywhere, anytime. Keeping with that, our goal with this update was to put candidates at ease, to give them everything they need for a positive experience and to help move hiring forward.”

About Wedge

Built for the demands of modern recruiting, Wedge is the video screening solution that helps companies make authentic connections with candidates – anytime, anywhere, any device. With custom interview options, world-class support and simple pricing combined with leading ATS integrations, Wedge serves as a stress-free filter to identify top talent. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .

