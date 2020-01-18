Ahead of Senate trial, Trump legal team rejects impeachment as flawed

U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team on Saturday issued a resounding rejection of the House of Representatives’ impeachment of him, calling the charges against Trump a “dangerous attack” on Americans and their right to vote.
