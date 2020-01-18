Ahead of tinder box Virginia gun rally, Trump says Constitution under attack

President Donald Trump took aim at Virginia Democrats and their push to stiffen the state’s gun laws, saying that the U.S. Constitution was under attack just as thousands of armed militia members began arriving in Richmond for a Monday gun rally.
