SUBIC, Philippines (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy and he has often come in for sharp criticism both at home and overseas, but in the town of Subic in the Philippines, he’s a hero.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ahead of Trump’s visit to Philippines, a big thumbs up from U.S. veterans - November 11, 2017
- Putin, Trump agree to fighting IS in Syria, Kremlin says - November 11, 2017
- Trans-Pacific trade deal advances without United States - November 11, 2017