AHIMA FOUNDATION OFFERS $100K IN SCHOLARSHIPS

Nineteenth consecutive year scholarship program provides financial assistance to aspiring and current health information professionals

Chicago, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AHIMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), announced today that it has opened its scholarship application with $100,000 available in scholarships for currently enrolled outstanding health information professionals pursuing associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees in health information management (HIM) or health informatics (HI).

Through one online application, students can apply for one of three opportunities for financial support including the Merit Scholarship, the Veterans Scholarship, and the Dissertation Support Scholarship. For eligibility and requirements, visit ahimafoundation.org/scholarships and apply online before August 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to continue our scholarship program and provide determined and motivated health information students with the support and advancement they deserve,” said Anisa Tootla, AHIMA Foundation Executive Director. “Through these scholarships, we aim to ease financial burdens and provide our recipients award amounts commensurate with the cost of an entire course. Research shows that for every $1,000 of grant or scholarship support, a student is 5 percent more likely to continue their education.”

In 2021, AHIMA Foundation awarded $65,000 in scholarships to 28 students for the 2021 – 2022 academic year. Among the 2021 – 2022 scholarship recipients, the majority met the criteria of a “nontraditional student,” as defined by the National Center for Education Statistics:

Older than 24 years of age

Delayed enrollment after high school

Attend college part-time

Works full time

Financially independent from parents

Single Parent

Has dependents (other than spouse)

“Thanks to your generous scholarship, I am one step closer to achieving my professional goal,” said Jamie White, a 2021 AHIMA Foundation Veterans Scholarship. Jamie is working full-time as a medical coder at Bon Secours Mercy Health while pursuing a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Mercy College of Ohio.

“After my daughter was born, I knew I wanted to finish a bachelor’s degree in HIM,” said Tia Brewer, a 2021 AHIMA Merit Scholarship recipient from Charter Oak State College in Arkansas. “When she gets older, I wanted to be able to share with her from my own experiences that it’s never too late to finish a degree and it’s possible even when you’re a mom and working 40 plus hours a week.”

Scholarships for the next generation of health information professionals are made possible by generous donations. Consider making a tax-deductible donation to support this program at ahimafoundation.org/make-a-donation/.

About AHIMA Foundation

AHIMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and philanthropic arm of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) dedicated to empowering people with health information literacy to achieve better health outcomes. Founded in 1962, AHIMA Foundation programs, research, and projects help families make informed health decisions, guide evidence-based healthcare system policies and practices, and educate and train aspiring and current health information professionals. Recognizing that health information is human information, AHIMA Foundation works extensively to convene interdisciplinary stakeholders to identify unmet public health and education needs. Learn more at www.ahimafoundation.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

