Kevin Klauer, DO, EJD, FACEP, FACOEP AHIMA proudly announces Dr. Klauer as its New CEO

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Klauer, DO, EJD, FACEP, FACOEP, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 8, 2024. Dr. Klauer’s broad background in healthcare delivery and association leadership uniquely positions him to guide AHIMA into a future of growth and innovation.

As CEO of AHIMA, Dr. Klauer assumes the pivotal role of being the visionary leader who will lead the organization into the future. He will position AHIMA to achieve its growth goals, provide strategic leadership, and ensure professionals working with health data are prepared to thrive in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Dr. Klauer’s role extends to collaboration on national programs and influencing health policy, positioning AHIMA as a key player in shaping the future of the health information (HI) industry.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Klauer to AHIMA as our new CEO,” said AHIMA President/Chair of the Board Jennifer Mueller, MBA, RHIA, SHIMSS, FACHE, FAHIMA. “His appointment comes after a comprehensive national search to identify our next leader. His experience and expertise make him uniquely suited to help AHIMA achieve its organizational objectives. With Dr. Klauer at the helm, we eagerly anticipate a bright future, working together to advance the AHIMA mission of empowering people to impact health®.”

Formerly system chief medical officer at HCA Florida Ocala and West Marion Hospitals, Dr. Klauer brings a wealth of healthcare experience from senior executive positions at the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), TeamHealth, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and Emergency Medicine Physicians, Ltd.

“I am honored to work with the Board of Directors to lead AHIMA into its next chapter, a future of growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence in health information,” said AHIMA CEO Dr. Klauer. “Together, we will drive meaningful change for the profession, patients, clinicians, and the entire healthcare industry. Better health is contingent upon trusted health information. AHIMA and the professional community we serve will lead the industry into the digital health era.”

Dr. Klauer is a highly regarded clinician, executive, educator, and thought leader who holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, is board-certified in emergency medicine, and earned an executive juris doctorate from Purdue Global Law School.

A nationally recognized speaker at industry conferences and events, Dr. Klauer, has served on numerous national committees and boards dedicated to improving patient care and enhancing the quality of life for healthcare professionals.

Dr. Klauer will replace Amy Mosser, MBA, who has been interim CEO since June. Mosser, a critical and impactful member of the AHIMA executive team since 2019, will become President of HCPro, LLC, a for-profit, wholly-owned subsidiary of AHIMA.

“AHIMA extends its sincere appreciation to Mosser for her exceptional leadership during the transition and CEO search,” said Mueller. “Her leadership, bold decision-making, and steady hand have been invaluable during this time of transition.”

About AHIMA

AHIMA is a global nonprofit association of health information (HI) professionals with more than 67,000 members and more than 100,000 credentials in the field. The AHIMA mission of empowering people to impact health® drives our members and credentialed HI professionals to ensure that health information is accurate, complete, and available to patients and providers. Our leaders work at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and business and are found in data integrity and information privacy job functions worldwide. To learn more about AHIMA and the health information profession, visit ahima.org.

