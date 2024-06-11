The Team Cuban Card Now Accepted at Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop Pharmacy Locations

Ahold Delhaize USA x Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company, PBC Ahold Delhaize USA has announced a new agreement with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) via the Team Cuban Card

SALISBURY, N.C., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading omnichannel grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced a new agreement with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) via the Team Cuban Card. This agreement will allow the Team Cuban Card to be accepted at each of the local omnichannel brand pharmacies – Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, and Stop & Shop. Each local brand is joining the Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network, bringing added convenience and assistance to their pharmacy patients seeking affordable healthcare solutions.

“Working with Mark Cuban reaffirms Ahold Delhaize USA’s commitment to supporting healthy communities,” said Moira O’Toole, Director of Patient Health Services for Ahold Delhaize USA. “This collaboration will help the local brand pharmacy patients afford the medications they need, while bringing additional transparency to drug pricing.”

Launching in 2023, the Team Cuban Card and Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network help provide access to safe and affordable medications for members. Card pricing is publicly available on the Team Cuban Card website, which allows its participants to see exactly how much they will pay for their prescription at participating pharmacies. They simply present the card at the pharmacies and pay the pre-determined price for their prescriptions.

“Excited to be joining forces with Ahold Delhaize USA and its local brands and to be helping patients get the medications they need at affordable prices! The local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA have a fantastic reputation for supporting their patients, and we are thrilled for them to be joining the Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network,” said by Dr. Alex Oshmyansky, MD, PhD, CEO of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands that includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About Cost Plus Drugs

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. The company’s Team Cuban Card (www.teamcubancard.com) and Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network launched in 2023 to bring its mission of reducing prices through complete transparency to patients closer to home utilizing retail pharmacies across the US. Learn more at: www.teamcubancard.com or www.costplusdrugs.com.

