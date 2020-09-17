Breaking News
AHPA Virtual Sports Nutrition Congress to identify opportunities and challenges for growing industry

9 mins ago

Sports nutrition industry veterans will collaborate to help ensure long-term success

Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), is excited to present the virtual Sports Nutrition Congress on Oct. 21 to deliver critical information that will help companies capitalize on opportunities, address challenges and help ensure the long-term success of the perpetually growing sport and fitness food and supplement industry.

“This first-of-its-kind event will showcase industry and sports nutrition experts who will cover key sport nutrition industry issues providing the most up-to-date information, resources and practical tools and guidelines,” said AHPA Sports Nutrition Committee Chair Robert Wildman who serves as Chief Science Officer at Post Active Nutrition Brands.

“For more than a decade, AHPA’s Sports Nutrition Committee has guided companies to best practices that help businesses succeed while also promoting the responsible commerce of sports nutrition products. The committee leverages AHPA’s expertise working with regulators, industry veterans and legal experts to identify challenges and collaborate to find solutions. The strength of the committee is the collaborative approach between brands, suppliers, manufacturers, legal firms and testing facilities,” said Wildman.

“The sports nutrition segment of the industry continues to grow significantly and faces a unique set of opportunities and challenges,” said AHPA President Michael McGuffin. “AHPA established its Sports Nutrition Committee 10 years ago to provide a space for these companies to collaborate and establish best industry practices. Over the last decade the committee has helped companies provide consumers with informed access to high-quality products produced in compliance with all federal manufacturing and labeling requirements.”

Sessions:

  • Keynote: David Vobora, NFL Veteran and Founder of the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF)
  • US and INTL Trends in the Sports Nutrition Market
  • Building the Business Through Winning Innovation: People, Pipeline and Process Strategies
  • Champion of Compliance: Ingredient and Product Testing for Label Validation, Prop 65, and GMOs
  • Staying out of the Penalty Box: Liability and Risk Reduction
  • Clean and Trusted: Opportunities to Leverage Banned Substances and Quality Marks in Sales and Marketing
  • Proven Performance: Developing a Highly Efficient, Cost-Effective Research Program

Complementary press passes are available on request.

Sponsors: Dymatize, International Protein Board, KML laboratories, LGC, Nutrition 21 and REDCON1

Event Details

  • Wednesday, October 21, 2020
  • 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Pacific Time
  • Agenda and registration at ahpa.org

About AHPA

Founded in 1982, the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is the national trade association and voice of the herbal products industry. AHPA is comprised of more than 400 member companies, consisting primarily of domestic and foreign companies doing business as growers, processors, manufacturers and marketers of herbs and herbal products as foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and non-prescription drugs, and also including companies that provide expert services to the herbal trade. AHPA’s mission is to promote the responsible commerce of herbal products to ensure that consumers continue to enjoy informed access to a wide variety of herbal goods. More at ahpa.org

CONTACT: Amber Bennett
American Herbal Products Association (AHPA)
3015881171 ext. 105
[email protected]

