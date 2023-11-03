Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, held November 2nd are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Qf2Fow
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through November 7th.
November 2nd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Odysight.ai
|OTCQB: SCTC
Railtown AI Technologies Inc.
|Pink: RLAIF | CSE: RAIL
|Xmachina AI Group
Private
|Nextech3D.ai
|OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
ARway.ai
OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY
|Toggle3D.ai
|OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL
|VERSES AI Inc.
|OTCQB: VRSSF | NEO: VERS
|OneSoft Solutions, Inc.
|OTCQB: OSSIF | TSXV: OSS
|Legible Inc.
|OTCQB: LEBGF | CSE: READ
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
