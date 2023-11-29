The rising regulatory scrutiny and the need for financial institutions to comply with increasingly stringent AML is a prime driver boosting the market growth

Rockville , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions Market is looking to arrive at a value of US $8.49 Bn by late 2033 while climbing at a 15.9% CAGR.

AI-based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions use advanced artificial intelligence, specifically machine learning, to enhance the detection of suspicious financial activities. These solutions outperform traditional methods by excelling in recognizing complex patterns and adapting to evolving money laundering techniques.

Key Segments of AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions Industry Research Report

By Use Case By End-User By Region Transaction Monitoring

KYC

Crime Pattern Detection

Risk Scoring Customers & Accounts

Watch-list Screening

Alert Management & Reporting

Fraud, Risk, & Compliance Banks

Insurance Companies

Asset Management

Money Service Businesses

Securities North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Unlike rule-based systems, AI-driven solutions reduce false positives, automate analyses, and continuously learn from new data, making them more efficient and cost-effective. They provide a quick response to emerging threats, enhance risk assessment with comprehensive variables, and seamlessly integrate with existing systems.

The growth of the AI-based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions market is driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny, compelling financial institutions to adopt sophisticated technologies to comply with stringent AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

The constant changes in money laundering tactics are a difficulty in this industry. Money launderers frequently adapt their methods, making it difficult for AI systems to keep up. Balancing the task of spotting suspicious financial activities without mistakenly flagging innocent transactions (false positives) or missing actual suspicious ones (false negatives) is a significant challenge in this market.

Key Takeaways:

The German market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. This is followed by the US which is predicted to witness a 16.4% CAGR. The German market is projected to reach US $ 755.54 Mn by 2033. Key partnerships between banks and fintech companies are driving the demand for AI-based AML solutions for enhanced data protection and privacy compliance.

Demand for AI-based AML solutions in the US is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to stringent regulations governing money laundering detection and protection.

Sales of AI-based AML solutions in China are expected to reach US $ 1.71 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Rapid digitalization and the rise in online transactions are boosting the demand for the integration of AI with big data analytics.

Increasing regulatory stringency, the rising complexity of financial crimes, and ongoing advancements in AI technology are key factors that are driving business growth – Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

Major participants in this competitive market are dedicating resources to research and development initiatives to improve their AML solutions. Additionally, they are forging strategic partnerships and collaborations with various industry stakeholders like financial institutions, technology providers, and regulatory bodies. Noteworthy contributors in this space encompass ACI Worldwide, Inc., FICO (Fair, Isaac, and Company), SAS Institute Inc., Brighterion, Inc., IBM, and Genpact Limited.

Nice Actimize unveiled WL-X on February 11, 2021, a revolutionary next-generation Watch List (WL) screening system. This innovative platform employs artificial intelligence to elevate data management, improve screening capabilities, and streamline the customer onboarding process.

Winning strategies

By incorporating advanced behavioral analytics into anti-money laundering (AML) solutions, we enhance their ability to scrutinize financial transactions for patterns and anomalies. This strategy, increasingly prominent in the market, allows for more accurate identification of suspicious activities.

Key players in the market are expected to offer cloud-based AML solutions. This move aims to boost scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, meeting the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective infrastructure in the industry.

In this industry, creating collaborative platforms is crucial. These platforms encourage information sharing and cooperation among financial institutions worldwide, fostering a collective effort to combat global money laundering challenges.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 8.49 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 15.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 109 Figures

China is poised to witness AI-based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution sales reaching US$ 1.71 billion by the end of the forecast period. The surge in digitalization has led to a substantial increase in online transactions, compelling financial institutions in China to adopt AI-based AML solutions for the detection and prevention of money laundering in digital channels. The market is experiencing the introduction of innovative solutions leveraging AI, machine learning, and natural language processing to analyze digital data and uncover illicit activities.

The integration of AI with big data analytics enhances the efficiency of scrutinizing vast amounts of information, driving the demand for AI-based AML solutions in the country.

