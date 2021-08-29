AI Chip Company Syntiant Signs Tekro as Sales Representative in South Korea

Breaking News
Ultra-Low-Power Edge AI Technology for Always-On Audio and Sensor Applications to be Demoed at AI World Congress 2021 in Busan Metropolitan City

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntiant Corp., a turnkey deep learning technology company advancing AI processing at the edge, today announced that Seoul-based Tekro Inc. will serve as its sales agent in South Korea. The company also announced that it will be demonstrating its low-power Syntiant Core 1™ and Syntiant Core 2™ neural network inference engines at AI World Congress 2021 (Exhibition Center 2, Hall 4, D12), being held at the BEXCO Exhibition Center in Busan Metropolitan City, September 1-2.

“Tekro’s deep experience in semiconductors, along with its unparalleled engineering, marketing and logistics support, will help us further expand our presence in South Korea,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Our Core technology enables developers to easily design and deploy any type of low-power AI application at the edge, whether it is customized wake words for earbuds and mobile phones, or audio event classification such as glass-breaking models for the home, or condition-based sensor monitoring for smart manufacturing. Syntiant is highly focused on making edge AI a reality, bringing new capabilities to even the smallest products while increasing privacy, reliability and responsiveness.”

Syntiant has shipped more than 15 million of its Neural Decision Processors™ (NDPs) to customers across the globe. The NDPs have been designed into a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Purpose-built by applying a clean sheet, hardware/software co-design methodology, Syntiant’s devices typically offer more than 100x performance improvement over current low-power MCU solutions to enable larger, more functional networks at significantly lower power.

To arrange a product demo, contact Leo Chung (鄭來虎) at [email protected] or +82-10-9021-8370.

About Syntiant
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner’s April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

About Tekro
Founded in 1998, Tekro Inc. is a semiconductor distributor that works with major manufacturers in the Republic of Korea. Located in Seoul, Tekro specializes in new market promotion, technical engineering support and nationwide distribution. The company focuses on the industrial equipment markets in the telecommunications, medical and semiconductor sectors, as well as consumer IoT.

Media Contact:

George Medici
PondelWilkinson Inc.
310.279.5968
[email protected]

